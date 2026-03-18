MP News: BJP Deploys 25 Leaders To Assam, Preparing List For West Bengal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the announcement of election dates for five states, the BJP and the Congress have geared up to deploy their leaders to campaign for their respective party candidates there.

The BJP has already sent 2 leaders to Assam. Now, the plans are afoot to send party workers there.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, MP Alok Sharma, vice-president of the party’s state unit Vinod Gotia, and several other leaders have reached Assam.

All of them have been given the responsibility for different places. The BJP is preparing a list of leaders to be sent to West Bengal.

Many leaders from Madhya Pradesh were sent to West Bengal during the previous assembly elections.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Patel, Vishvas Sarang, Narottam Mishra, Arvinde Bhadoria, and many other leaders were sent to West Bengal. But this time, the party is yet to send any senior leader to the state.

The Congress is also preparing to send its leaders to the election-bound states.

Besides MPCC president Jitu Patwari and the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, the Congress is preparing a list containing the names of some other leaders who will be sent to West Bengal and Assam.