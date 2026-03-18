Bhopal News: Tea, Coffee, Street Food See 10-20% Spike Amid LPG Shortage | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An LPG shortage triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia has pushed up food prices in the city by 10-20%. Many vendors have increased the prices of tea, coffee, fast food and snacks, citing a shortage of LPG, especially commercial cylinders.

Others said they would follow suit if the shortage does not ease in the next eight to 10 days. A few have switched to alternative fuels.

At Abhay Chinese Fast Food, a roadside stall near Roshanpura Chauraha in New Market, the price of a plate of veg Manchurian has increased from Rs90 to Rs100, and veg biryani from Rs80 to Rs90.

Rameshwar Rajak, who has been running the stall for the past 12 years, said he earlier bought a commercial gas cylinder for Rs1,200, but it is now being sold in the black market for Rs2,500. One cylinder lasted for about five days, he said, adding that of the around 19 fast food stalls in this area, barely five are still functioning.

Kalu, who runs Shrinath Tea Stall in Malviya Nagar, said he is now selling a glass of tea for Rs12, up from Rs10. He is currently using a domestic gas cylinder, which is also in short supply. He continues to sell kachoris and samosas for Rs10 apiece but said he may be forced to raise prices in the next few days.

Pawan Agarwal, owner of Amrapali Pure Veg Restaurant, said that though prices have not been increased, footfall has declined. People are avoiding eating out because they think it may have become costlier, he said. Agarwal added that the price of wheat flour has risen from Rs760 per 25kg to Rs810.

Induction and diesel stoves have also become costlier. A diesel stove that earlier cost Rs2,500 to Rs3,300 is now being sold for Rs10,000 to Rs15,000, he said.

Balaji Chhole Bhature is planning to increase per plate prices if the crisis does not end within a week. Several other chhole bhature outlets are considering similar steps. At Gagar Sweets, the owner said they remain unaffected as they use diesel stoves. The same applies to Indian Coffee House and Chhapan Bhog.

Thali price rises from Rs80 to Rs110

Kailash Soni, who works in a private firm, said that a restaurant in Jehangirabad where he has lunch every day has raised the price of a Rs60 thali to Rs80 and a Rs80 thali to Rs110.

Similarly, Samiksha Jain, a student, said a stall near her college is selling tea for Rs10 per cup, up from Rs7. Ravi Verma, a resident of Kolar Road, said that shops in the area have increased sweet prices by Rs50 per kg.