MP News: Samrat Vikramaditya’s Ideals Remain Relevant Even After 2,000 Years, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central and state governments continue to follow the successful model of governance established by Samrat Vikramaditya even after 2,000 years, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

Stating that Samrat Vikramaditya’s ideals remain relevant even today, the Chief Minister said the state government is striving to follow his ideals by embracing his exemplary governance, courage, valour and standards of justice. He added that the government is committed to the holistic development of all sections of society.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the Koti Surya Upasana event, organised under Vikramotsav 2026 at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Thursday.

He said Vikramaditya laid the foundation of social harmony and was a champion of democracy. The Vikram Samvat, initiated through his valour, has now entered its 2083rd year.

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A play based on Samrat Vikramaditya was also staged. The same play was performed simultaneously by 1,500 artistes across all 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh.