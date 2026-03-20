Bhopal News: Eid-Ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On March 21; Morning Prayers Scheduled For 8 AM In Taj-ul-Masajid-- Check Details

MP News: Eid-Ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On March 21 After Moon Not Sighted | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The anticipation over Eid is over as the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

With 'Eid ka Chand'-- the crescent moon expected on Friday evening, Bhopal city Qazi announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, marking the completion of the full 30 days of fasting.

The Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee conducted verifications at various locations, including Moti Masjid; however, the sighting of the moon could not be confirmed from any source on Thursay.

The final Tarawih prayers were offered on Thursday night, while the Jumat-ul-Vida prayers—marking the fifth Friday of this Ramadan—will be held on Friday.

Eid Prayer Timings & Fitra Rates

The timings for the Eid prayers was determined during a meeting of the Masjid Committee. Prayers will be offered at 7:30 AM at the Eidgah, 7:45 AM at Jama Masjid, 8:00 AM at Taj-ul-Masajid, and 8:15 AM at Moti Masjid. For other mosques, the designated time will be 8:30 AM.

The Fitra (charitable contribution) rate has been fixed at approximately ₹70 per person, calculated based on the value of wheat. This amount may vary if calculated based on barley or dates. Based on current silver market rates, the maximum Fitra amount has been set at approximately ₹1,650.

Eid Prayers in Two Congregations

The committee of Saklaini Jama Masjid, located in Ashoka Garden, has announced that—due to the non-sighting of the moon—Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated with devotion on March 21.

The committee's president said, "As is the tradition every year, the Eid prayers at the mosque will be offered in two separate congregations this time as well.

The first prayer will be held at 7:45 AM, and the second at 8:30 AM. He explained that this mosque serves as a prominent centre for the Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat, attracting worshippers from far and wide.

Due to limited space, the prayers are conducted in two separate sessions. Saklaini appealed to the public to pay special attention to the needy and the poor during the occasion of Eid.

Separate Prayer Timings in Shia Mosques

For the Shia community, Eid prayers will be offered between 7:00 AM and 9:00 AM at various mosques and Imambaras across the city, including areas such as Alkapuri, Karond, Fatehgarh, and near the railway station.