Eid-ul-Fitr On March 21 As Shawwal Moon Not Sighted Across India | AI generated

Mumbai: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across India on March 21, after moon-sighting committees confirmed that the Shawwal crescent was not visible on Thursday evening.

In Mumbai, the Jama Masjid announced that the moon for Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1447 Hijri had not been sighted. The declaration was issued by the Markazi Ruyate Hilal Committee at Masjid-e-Jama, confirming that March 20 will mark the 30th and final fast of Ramzan.

A similar announcement was made in Delhi, where the Markazi Royat-e-Hilal Committee of Jama Masjid stated that the crescent moon was not sighted on March 19. Consequently, the month of Ramzan will complete 30 days this year.

With the non-sighting of the moon, Eid-ul-Fitr — which marks the end of the holy month of fasting — will now be observed on March 21, in line with Islamic tradition..

Earlier, the committee in Delhi had also confirmed that the month of Shaban completed 30 days, leading to the commencement of Ramzan on March 2, 2026.

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