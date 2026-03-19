Bhopal News: Traffic Diversions Announced For Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers On March 21

MP News: Traffic Diversions Announced For Eid-Ul-Fitr Prayers On March 21 | Pinterest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic police have announced a special diversion plan to ensure smooth movement during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Saturday. A large number of devotees are expected to gather at Eidgah and major mosques, prompting restrictions from 6 am onwards.

Routes leading to Eidgah, including Bhopal Gate to Tarun Pushkar, Golghar to Pari Bazaar, and VIP Guest House to TB Hospital, will remain accessible only to devotees attending prayers on foot or by personal vehicles. Residents not attending prayers have been advised to use nearby internal lanes. Prayers will also be offered at Taj-ul-Masajid, Moti Masjid and Jama Masjid.

Buses from Indore, Ujjain and Rajgarh (Byawra) will be diverted to Halalpura Bus Stand instead of Nadra Bus Stand. Movement of buses and general traffic from Retghat and Lalghati towards Royal Market, Moti Masjid, Imami Gate and Peer Gate will be rerouted via VIP Road.Entry of public transport, goods vehicles and heavy vehicles towards Eidgah routes will remain completely restricted during the specified hours.

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Eid moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Saturday

The crescent moon marking the end of Ramzan was not sighted on Thursday, religious leaders said after a meeting of the Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee held at Shahi Moti Masjid.The meeting was attended by Sheher Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadvi along with other members of the committee. After reviewing reports from different parts of India, the committee said there was no confirmed sighting of the Eid moon.