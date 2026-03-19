Bhopal News: BMC To Replace 525 Km Of Ageing Water Pipelines By 2026 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified around 525 km of damaged and ageing water pipelines that will be replaced by 2026.

These pipelines, mostly located in the Old City, are between 25 and 35 years old, with some over 40 years old, and are prone to frequent leakages, raising concerns over possible sewage contamination.

The findings are based on a comprehensive survey conducted by the BMC’s water works department. The inspection followed directives issued after an incident of contaminated water-related deaths in Indore earlier this year.

Officials said the upgraded infrastructure is being designed to meet the city’s drinking water needs until 2040, ensuring a safer and more reliable supply for a growing population.

Replacement work to begin this year

Officials said the replacement work is expected to begin this year, with priority given to the oldest and most leak-prone pipelines. The survey focused on pipelines over 20 years old, especially those passing through densely populated areas or located near sewage lines and drains. A detailed report has been submitted to the Urban Administration Department, and further action will be taken in line with state-level guidelines.

AMRUT 2.0 to drive major upgrade

Under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission, all pipelines older than 15 years will be gradually replaced. In addition, a new 700-km-long water distribution network will be developed across 450 colonies.The project also includes the construction of four intake wells, four filtration plants, and 36 large water reservoirs. Around 30,000 households will receive new tap connections.

Official statement

Udit Garg, Superintending Engineer said, "The survey has identified 525 km of pipelines that are on average 25 years old. The oldest pipelines will be prioritised and are expected to be replaced by the end of 2026."