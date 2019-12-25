Traffic restrictions on account of VBA dharna tomorrow

Mumbai: In anticipation of traffic congestion because of a massive sit-in organised by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (CAA, NRC) on Thursday, Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement near Dadar TT. More than 500 people are expected to participate in the protest.

According to the notification, there will be no entry for heavy vehicles on the southbound arm of the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). Heavy vehicles coming from the Thane side of EEH will be diverted to Suman Nagar Chowk and proceed towards Ahuja Bridge. Similarly, entry to all types vehicles will be restricted from Aurora Junction to Dadar TT junction. Alternatively, vehicles will be diverted from the Aurora Junction to Dr BA Road and will go to south Mumbai via Chaar Rasta-Sewri-Mazgaon.

An official said, all vehicles headed for Naigaon and Dadar will take a left turn at Dr BA Road and proceed towards the Ruia College Junction-Five Garden-Ram Mandir and then to Naigaon, in anticipation of heavy traffic jam.

Tilak Bridge will be closed to all vehicles from Dadar (E) towards Dadar (W) and Worli. Motorists are requested to use the Dadar TT flyover and take a right from Parel Junction and proceed towards Elphinstone Bridge. Subsequently, vehicular traffic towards Dadar will be diverted from Sion Hospital Junction and proceed through Kumbharwada Chowk.

The traffic from Dadar west to east will be diverted through SK Bole Road, NC Kelkar Marg and Kotwal Garden. Similarly, traffic from Gokhale Road, Dadar, will be diverted from Sena Bhavan to LJ Road to Matunga railway station and Kumbharwada Chowk.