Traffic restrictions imposed in and around Shivaji Park

Police said, no parking will be allowed from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction upto MB Raut road on Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, Keluskar Road, Pandurang Naik Road, Dadasaheb Rege Marg from Senapati Bapat statue to Gadkari junction in Dadar.

Similar restrictions will be imposed at Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg, Five Gardens Road, NC Kelkar Marg, Kashinath Dhuru Road, P. Balu Marg, Adarsh Nagar, RAK Chaar Rasta, Ranade Road and PN Kotnis Road.

A senior traffic official said, there will be no entry for vehicles on Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, Raja Bodhe Chowk junction upto Keluskar Road, Lt. Dilip Gupte Marg, Gadkari Chowk and Bal Govindas Marg. Police said, all public parking lots will be free for parking today.

The vehicles coming from various areas will drop the participants at the alignment point. Buses plying supporters from the western and northern suburbs will drop the participants at Mahim junction.

Those coming from Eastern Expressway will be dropped at Dadar TT circle and participants from south Mumbai will be dropped at Veer Savarkar Marg at Ravindra Natyamandir.