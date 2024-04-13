 Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTraffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

As a consequence, several WR trains will undergo regulation, short termination, or partial cancellation.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 07:07 AM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

On Sunday, 14th April 2024, Western Railway will implement a Traffic cum Power Block from 10:00 am to 10:50 am on both UP & DOWN main lines alongside Boisar yard for The purpose is to elevate sectional speed to 160 kmph. As a consequence, several WR trains will undergo regulation, short termination, or partial cancellation.

Regulation of Trains:

Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will experience a 30-minute regulation.

Train No. 93012 Dahanu Road – Virar Local will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Short – Termination/ Partially Cancellation:

Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 07:42 am will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road.

Train No. 93010 Dahanu Road – Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 09:37 am will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar.

Additionally, in connection with the new Electronic Interlocking work at Gothaj station, Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express  will be partially cancelled between Vadodara and Ahmedabad. It will be reversed & run as Train No. 19034 Ahmedabad - Valsad Gujarat Queen Express between Vadodara & Valsad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Man Loses₹ 39.24 Lakh in Crypto-Currency Fraud; Case Registered

Mumbai News: Man Loses₹ 39.24 Lakh in Crypto-Currency Fraud; Case Registered

Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

'Maharashtra Schools' Fee Regulation Amendments Stalled Despite Committee Report', Reveals RTI

'Maharashtra Schools' Fee Regulation Amendments Stalled Despite Committee Report', Reveals RTI

Maharashtra: Congress Biggies Including Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In State In Coming Days

Maharashtra: Congress Biggies Including Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In State In Coming Days

Central Railway To Run 32 Additional Summer Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Thivim

Central Railway To Run 32 Additional Summer Special Train Services Between Mumbai And Thivim