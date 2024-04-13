Traffic Block To Enhance Speed At Boisar Yard On Sunday

Photo: Representative Image

On Sunday, 14th April 2024, Western Railway will implement a Traffic cum Power Block from 10:00 am to 10:50 am on both UP & DOWN main lines alongside Boisar yard for The purpose is to elevate sectional speed to 160 kmph. As a consequence, several WR trains will undergo regulation, short termination, or partial cancellation.

Regulation of Trains:

Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will experience a 30-minute regulation.

Train No. 93012 Dahanu Road – Virar Local will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Short – Termination/ Partially Cancellation:

Train No. 93009 Churchgate – Dahanu Road local departing Churchgate at 07:42 am will be partially cancelled between Palghar and Dahanu Road.

Train No. 93010 Dahanu Road – Virar local departing Dahanu Road at 09:37 am will be partially cancelled between Dahanu Road and Palghar.

Additionally, in connection with the new Electronic Interlocking work at Gothaj station, Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express will be partially cancelled between Vadodara and Ahmedabad. It will be reversed & run as Train No. 19034 Ahmedabad - Valsad Gujarat Queen Express between Vadodara & Valsad.