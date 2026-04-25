Traffic Alert! Diversions Announced In Thane Near Ghodbunder Road For FOB Work From May 8–10 | Check Alternate Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Thane Police has announced temporary road closures and diversions at Ghodbunder Road near Brahmand Junction due to foot over bridge (FOB) girder erection work. According to the official notification, the work will be carried out in two phases between May 8 and 10.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the order, the phase 1 work will be carried out between 11.55 pm on May 8 and 11.55 pm on May 9, while phase 2 will again start from 11.55 pm on May 9 to 6 am on May 10.

Road Closure

All vehicles travelling from Thane towards Manpada/Kapurbawdi via Brahmand Signal will not be allowed to proceed straight and will be diverted.

Similarly, the entry towards Manpada Bridge near the MG Motors showroom will remain closed during the work period.

Alternate Routes

Motorists from Brahmand Signal heading towards Kapurbawdi will be diverted via Azad Nagar Road, passing Lodha Amara and Kolshet-Dhokali Road.

Vehicles coming from the Thane-Ghodbunder stretch towards Manpada will be rerouted via internal roads near Tikujini Wadi and Neelkanth Green, eventually reconnecting towards their destination.

Exemptions For Emergency Services

The notification also stated that emergency services, including police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, and oxygen supply vehicles, will be exempted from these restrictions. Commuters have been asked to plan their journey and cooperate to avoid congestion during the construction period.

Meanwhile, a similar notification was imposed earlier in the month, where the Thane Police had announced traffic diversions due to infrastructure work as a 48-metre-long iron girder was to be installed near Mullabagh Bus Depot near the Brahmand Junction. The restrictions were in place from 11.55 pm on April 7 to 6 am on April 8.