Traffic To Be Affected In Mumbai As Diversions, Road Closures & No-Parking Zones Announced In Kurla, Ghatkopar & Mahim | Check Alternate Routes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary road diversions for commuters in Kurla East for sewage disposal work. In an official notification, it said that the road from Ashok Samrat Marg, Near Bantar Bhavan in Kurla East, will remain closed for all types of vehicles.

The said notification will remain in place till May 31. The road closure has been imposed in the Chunabhatti Traffic Division to allow civic authorities to carry out the sewage project safely.

Road Closed for Traffic

Ashok Samrat Marg, Near Bantar Bhavan, Kurla (East), Mumbai, to all types of traffic and divert the traffic.

Alternate Route

- Vehicles proceeding from Ashok Samrat Road towards Samrat Ashok Marg will be Shram Raksha Bhavn To V.N, Purav Marg With Vasant Patil Marg To Kasaiwada Kurla (East), Mumbai to their desired destination.

- Traffic going from Kasaiwada, Kurla (East) towards Samrat Ashok Marg will go to Vasant Patil Marg to V.N, Purav Marg at Shram Raksha Bhavan, Eastern Express Highway to their desired destination.

Apart from this, traffic movement will also remain affected in the Ghatkopar East area due to cement concrete road work near Khokhani Lane in Pant Nagar. According to an official order, Khokhani Lane will remain shut to traffic till April 30. Vehicles travelling through Khokhani Lane have been diverted from R.B. Mehta Road and redirected via Hingwala Lane before proceeding to their destinations.

Moreover, in a separate notification, the traffic police has declared a no-parking zone from Shitladevi road to the gate of Zinia Co. op. Housing Society Ltd, adding that parking of vehicles on both sides of said road shall be prohibited.

The notification came as two-wheelers parked on both sides are causing difficulties for residents of Buildings A and B in moving their vehicles. The no-parking restriction will remain in force until midnight on July 10.

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