Mumbai Traffic Update: Road Closure & Diversion Announced In Wadala Till May 2026 Due To Pipeline Work | Details Here

Mahashivratri Traffic Advisory Issued In Thane, Entry Curbs Near Kopineshwar Temple; Entry Bans & Diversion Routes Announced | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai traffic police has issued an advisory announcing road closure and diversion as the sewerage pipeline work will be carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) between Monorail Pole No. 1 L-322 North Bound and Wadala Depot Monorail Station.

According to official notification by the Mumbai Traffic Police, "Between Monorail Pole No. 1 L-322 and Wadala Depot Monorail Station, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has created a 25-foot diameter and 20-foot depth road for the work of the sewerage line, leaving 03.25 feet of road space for traffic on one side, so there is a high possibility of creating a hazard if the traffic continues. For this, traffic is being diverted."

The temporary traffic changes will remain in effect from 12:01 am on March 24 until 12:00 am on May 22.

Routes closed for traffic

The traffic police said that the RTO Chowk to Wadala Depot Monorail Station North bound road will remain closed for commuters.

Alternative route

The southbound road from RTO Chowk to Wadala Monorail Station will allow traffic in both directions. After reaching Wadala Depot Monorail Station, vehicles can return to the original northbound road using the next available open space to continue to their destination.