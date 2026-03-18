Mumbai Traffic Alert: Road Closure, One-Way Movement Near Sakinaka In Andheri East Till May 31 For Concreting Work | Check Alternate Routes | Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police announced temporary changes in Andheri East's Sakinaka area for cement concrete road work. According to the traffic police, the work will be carried out on the stretch between MTNL Junction Road and the Mithi River, including side-strip and paver-block sections. For this, the road will operate as a one-way route.

In an official notification by the Mumbai traffic Police, only vehicles heading towards the airport will be allowed on this stretch, and the traffic travelling from the Hasanpada Junction towards the MTNL Junction will be diverted. The temporary change and one-way will come into effect from March 18 to May 31.

Road Closure

The stretch from MTNL Junction Road to Mithi River Road will remain open only for vehicles proceeding towards the airport. All types of traffic coming from Hasanpada Junction towards MTNL Junction will remain closed.

Alternate Route

Traffic travelling from Hasanpada Junction towards MTNL Junction will be diverted via Hasanpada Road, within the jurisdiction of the Sahar Traffic Division and will proceed to the desired destination via the Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road.

Road Closure In Navi Mumbai On March 18

Meanwhile, on March 18, a stretch of the Sion–Panvel Highway will remain completely closed for four hours in the early hours to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian foot overbridge near SBI Colony in Nerul.

According to a notification issued by Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, the highway stretch between LP Bridge and Uran Phata Bridge will remain shut to all vehicular traffic from 12:10 am to 4:00 am on Wednesday.

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