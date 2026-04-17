Mumbai Traffic Update: No Parking Zone Declared In Goregaon, Diversions Announced On Eastern Express Highway For Pedestrian Bridge Work In Vikhroli; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police enforce no-parking rule in Goregaon and announce diversions in Vikhroli to manage congestion and construction work | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 16: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and address safety concerns, the Mumbai Traffic Police have declared a “No Parking Zone” on a key stretch under the Goregaon Traffic Division.

No parking on M.G. Road stretch

The restriction applies to both sides of Mahatma Gandhi Road, from Ratna Hotel Junction (Swami Vivekanand Road) to Jai Taramati Co-operative Housing Society on Bangur Nagar M.G. Road Extension.

According to officials, a large number of vehicles were being parked along this stretch, leading to obstruction in the free flow of traffic. Authorities had also received complaints about vehicles being parked for long durations, raising concerns related to safety and law and order in the area.

To tackle these issues, parking of all types of vehicles has now been completely prohibited along the указан stretch, which has officially been designated as a “No Parking Zone.”

The notification has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders. Motorists have been urged to cooperate with the Mumbai Traffic Police and adhere to the new regulations to ensure smooth traffic movement and public safety.

The order has been issued by Dr Priyanka Narnavare, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Traffic diversions in Vikhroli

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic diversions in the Vikhroli Traffic Division to facilitate the construction of a new pedestrian bridge near Pravin Hotel on the Eastern Express Highway.

To prevent inconvenience to motorists and ensure public safety during the construction work, certain stretches of the Eastern Express Highway will be temporarily closed, and traffic will be diverted through alternate routes.

Diversion routes

Southbound traffic (towards Mumbai): Vehicles will be diverted from JVLR Junction via a right turn towards Bindu Madhav Junction, then through Gandhinagar Bridge Slip Road to LBS Marg, and further towards Mumbai.

Northbound traffic (towards Powai/Thane): Vehicles will be diverted from Narayan Bodhe Junction via a left turn towards the Vikhroli East-West Bridge, then to LBS Marg, and further towards Powai and Thane.

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Timing and advisory

The diversions will be in effect on April 18, between 12:00 am and 5:00 am.

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Eastern Suburb Traffic) Pradeep Chavan. Motorists are advised to follow the revised routes and cooperate with traffic authorities to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the construction period.

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