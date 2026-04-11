Attention Thanekars! Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Wagle Area On April 12 Due To Crane Installation Work - Check Details Here | File Picture

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police has issued a traffic control notification within the Wagle Traffic Sub-Division, announcing temporary road closures and diversions on Sunday, April 12, in view of crane erection work in the area.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Pankaj Shirsat, the restrictions will be in place from 11:55 am to 11:55 pm to facilitate the safe installation of a large crane for ongoing construction work near Infinity IT Park.

Entry Closed on Key Stretch

As per the order, entry for all types of vehicles will be closed on the stretch from Dnyaneshwar Nagar Bus Stand towards Eicher IT Park. Similarly, vehicles travelling from Eicher IT Park towards Dnyaneshwar Nagar will be stopped at Hotel Gagangiri.

Alternate Routes Suggested

Motorists have been advised to use Road No. 29 and Road No. 33 as alternate routes for reaching their destinations from the Dnyaneshwar Nagar side. Vehicles approaching from Eicher IT Park can divert via Road No. 29 or Road No. 16 to access the intended routes.

The traffic police stated that the diversions have been planned to prevent congestion and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the area during the crane operation.

The restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances and other authorised vehicles.

Authorities have urged commuters to follow the diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty to avoid inconvenience during the notified period.

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