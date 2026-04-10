Thane Summer Rush: MSRTC To Deploy 419 Special Buses Until June 15 Amid 10 Per Cent Fare Hike And Khopat Server Issues

MSRTC ramps up bus services in Thane to handle summer travel demand despite fare hike and technical glitches | Representational Image

Thane, April 10: To accommodate the heavy surge of travelers during the upcoming summer vacation, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced the deployment of 419 bus services from the Thane district. This initiative aims to assist citizens planning to visit their hometowns for the holidays or attend seasonal wedding festivities.

Expanded operations and routes

The special summer schedule will remain active from April 15 to June 15. Operations will be managed across eight major depots, including Thane-1, Thane-2, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad, and Shahapur. The fleet includes:

286 regular daily services

57 additional extra trips specifically added for the summer season.

Key destinations covered include Konkan, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Satara, Dhule, Sambhaji Nagar, Jalgaon, Shirdi, Ahilya Nagar (Ahmednagar), and Ratnagiri. Specific long-distance routes, such as Bhiwandi to Junnar and Murbad to Shirdi, have been scheduled to ensure comprehensive connectivity across the state.

Fare hike and technical challenges

Travelers will face a slight increase in expenses as MSRTC has implemented a 10% fare hike for the summer season. For the standard "Lal-pari" (Red Bus) services, the fare has increased from Rs 10 to Rs 11 per stage, adding a financial burden on common commuters.

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Simultaneously, passengers at the Khopat bus stand in Thane have reported significant distress due to a persistent computer server failure. This technical glitch has severely hampered the registration of discount cards for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, leading to long queues and frustration among vulnerable commuters. Local passenger associations have called for immediate administrative intervention to resolve the system issues.

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