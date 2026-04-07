MSRTC Announces 10% Seasonal Fare Hike From April 15, Making Long-Distance Travel Costlier By Up To ₹100 During Peak Summer

In a move likely to impact thousands of travellers during the peak vacation season, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has announced a 10% seasonal fare hike in bus ticket prices, effective April 15. | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a move likely to impact thousands of travellers during the peak vacation season, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has announced a 10% seasonal fare hike in bus ticket prices, effective April 15.

Financial Burden on Passengers

The decision will make long-distance travel costlier by Rs90 to Rs100 on average, adding to the financial burden of passengers heading to their native places during the summer holidays. The fare increase will apply to ordinary (midi and standard), semi-luxury (ordinary express), and night services.

Every year, MSRTC implements a temporary fare hike during peak travel seasons to boost revenue amid increased passenger demand. Officials said the hike has been introduced under provisions that allow seasonal revisions during high-traffic periods.

Surge in Travel from Cities to Rural Areas

With schools and colleges closing for summer, there is typically a surge in travel from cities like Mumbai and Pune to rural parts of the state. MSRTC buses remain a preferred option due to their last-mile connectivity to remote villages and relatively affordable pricing.

However, the move may trigger public backlash. Notably, a similar 10% fare hike announced during Diwali last year had to be rolled back following widespread criticism.

As per the revised fare structure, the minimum fare for adult passengers will be Rs12 per stage, while children will be charged Rs7. For instance, the Mumbai–Kolhapur route fare will rise from Rs640 to Rs704, while Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will increase from Rs800 to Rs900. Other routes, including Mumbai–Solapur, Mumbai–Latur, and Mumbai–Ratnagiri, will also witness proportional hikes. Transport experts believe that if public opposition intensifies, the corporation may once again be forced to reconsider the hike.

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