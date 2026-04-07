Maharashtra Contractors Launch Indefinite Strike Over ₹96,000 Crore Pending Dues, Halting Roads, Bridges, And Water Supply Projects

Development works across Maharashtra came to a halt on Tuesday as contractors and developers launched an indefinite strike over pending government dues, which have surged to ₹96,000 crore, industry bodies said. | AI & File Pic

Mumbai: Development works across Maharashtra came to a halt on Tuesday as contractors and developers launched an indefinite strike over pending government dues, which have surged to ₹96,000 crore, industry bodies said.

Strong Response Across 15 Districts

The agitation, led by groups including the Builders Association of India, Maharashtra State Contractors Federation and State Engineers Association, saw a strong response across at least 15 districts on its first day. The agitation is expected to intensify further and expand statewide in the coming days.

Contractors have alleged that while the state government continues to fund large-ticket welfare schemes, including initiatives like “Ladki Bahin”, payments for core infrastructure projects remain unpaid, severely impacting the sector. Despite repeated representations to government and other senior leaders, no resolution has been reached, they said.

Pending Dues History and Fresh Bills

According to contractors’ associations, pending dues had earlier touched ₹1.16 lakh crore over the past 18 months. Although the government released around ₹20,000 crore following earlier protests, fresh bills have pushed the outstanding amount back to over ₹96,000 crore. “We expected substantial payments by March 31, but that did not happen. We have no option but to stop work,” representatives said.

The strike has impacted a wide range of public infrastructure projects, including nearly 24,000 km of roads, around 1,600 bridges, and water supply schemes catering to approximately 18,000 villages. Experts warn that prolonged disruption could delay key projects and affect essential services.

Memorandums Submitted Across Major Cities

Memorandums were submitted to district authorities and Public Works Department officials in cities such as Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, Solapur, Jalgaon, Amravati and Nanded, among others.

Contractors say the crisis has put the livelihood of nearly three lakh contractors at risk, including small-scale operators working with local self-government bodies. Delayed payments have disrupted the supply chain, with labour wages and raw material costs remaining unpaid.

Department-wise Pending Dues:

- Jal Jeevan Mission & Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran: ₹35,000 crore

- Public Works Department: ₹29,000 crore

- District Annual Plans: ₹11,000 crore

- Water Resources Department: ₹9,000 crore

- Rural Development & Water Conservation: ₹6,500 crore

- Tourism Development Corporation: ₹3,800 crore

- Urban Development Special Fund: ₹2,100 crore

Leaders including Milind Bhosale, Sunil Nagarale and Sanjay Maid stated that the strike would continue indefinitely until the dues are cleared and formal talks are initiated with the government.

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