Maharashtra Cabinet Approves World Bank-Backed MRDP With ₹165 Crore For Disaster Relief, Concessional Loans, And MSME Support

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday approved the implementation of the Maharashtra Responsive Development Programme (MRDP), introducing a new concept titled the Maharashtra Resilience Financing Programme to strengthen disaster management through innovative financial mechanisms.

Rs 165 Crore World Bank Assistance for Relief

Under the programme, financial assistance of Rs165 crore from the World Bank will be utilised to provide relief to citizens affected by natural disasters. The initiative aims to offer concessional home loans to disaster-hit families, along with easier credit access and insurance coverage for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in affected areas.

The scheme will also extend support to workers in the unorganised sector, women entrepreneurs, construction workers, and small business operators. An implementation unit will be set up at the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) to execute the programme. Financial assistance will be extended in cases of floods, heatwaves, cyclones, and other natural calamities.

MITRA as Nodal Agency for Disaster Response

To enhance disaster response capacity at the state, district, and city levels, MITRA will function as the nodal implementation agency. Preventive planning will also be undertaken to reduce flood risks in the Krishna basin, including cities such as Kolhapur, Sangli, and Ichalkaranji.

For projects related to flood mitigation in the Krishna and Panchganga river basins across Kolhapur and Sangli districts, the Maharashtra State Soil and Water Conservation Corporation will act as the project implementation agency. Additionally, a project evaluation committee will be constituted under the joint chairmanship of the Disaster Management Minister and the Water Resources Minister to oversee execution and monitoring of the programme.

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