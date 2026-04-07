RTI Activist Seriously Injured After Motorcycle-Borne Attacker Opens Fire In Airoli, Bullet Hits Neck; Search Underway

An RTI activist was seriously injured after an unidentified motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire in Airoli around midnight on Monday, with the victim sustaining a bullet injury to the neck. |

Navi Mumbai: An RTI activist was seriously injured after an unidentified motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire in Airoli around midnight on Monday, with the victim sustaining a bullet injury to the neck. Police have launched a search operation to trace the attacker.

Victim Identified and Hospitalised

The injured has been identified as Amit Maurya, while Sandeep Gawas, who was present with him at the time of the incident, escaped unhurt. Maurya is currently undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Mulund after being shifted from a local hospital due to his critical condition.

According to police, the incident took place at around 11:50 pm on April 6, when Maurya and Gawas were standing near the Chhatrapati Shivaji residential chawl in Airoli Sector 1. At that time, an unidentified assailant arrived on a motorcycle and suddenly opened fire at them. The attacker fired a total of four rounds, one of which hit Maurya in the neck. He collapsed in a pool of blood, following which the assailant fled the scene.

Police Response and CCTV Evidence

Senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Sawant of Rabale Police Station, along with his team, rushed to the spot after receiving information. CCTV footage from the area shows a lone attacker arriving on a motorcycle and firing four rounds before escaping. Maurya was initially admitted to Indravati Hospital in Airoli and later shifted to Fortis Hospital in Mulund due to the seriousness of his injuries. Police have recorded his statement, but he has not expressed suspicion against anyone so far.

“We are investigating all possible angles, including previous enmity. Special teams have been formed to trace the attacker, and he will be arrested soon,” a police officer said.

Maurya is a resident of Chinchpada while Gawas resided in Airoli itself. Gawas, a builder by profession had a building work going on at the place of crime. Navi Mumbai crime branch too is parallely investigating the case.

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