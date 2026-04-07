Maharashtra Launches ₹65.25 Crore 'Majha Gaon, Arogyasampann Gaon' Rural Healthcare Initiative On World Health Day

The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, along with Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar and other cabinet members. | File Pic

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Health Day, the Maharashtra government launched its ambitious Rs 65.25 crore rural healthcare initiative, “Majha Gaon, Arogyasampann Gaon” (My Village, Healthy Village), aimed at transforming the healthcare landscape in rural areas and ensuring quality medical services reach citizens at their doorstep.

Inauguration by Chief Minister Fadnavis

The campaign was inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, along with Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar and other cabinet members.

Addressing the gathering, Abitkar outlined the vision and framework of the campaign, emphasizing its goal to strengthen rural healthcare systems and make them more self-reliant, disease-free, and accessible. A promotional video and an informational booklet on the initiative were also released during the event.

Preventive Healthcare Focus

The campaign places strong emphasis on preventive healthcare rather than treatment. Key focus areas include sanitation, access to clean drinking water, wastewater management, nutrition, and the control of communicable as well as non-communicable diseases. It also prioritizes maternal and child health, mental health, and lifestyle-related illnesses.

To ensure effective implementation, committees have been established at multiple administrative levels—from state to village. Villages demonstrating exceptional performance based on predefined health indicators will be recognized as “Arogyasampann Gaon.”

Officials described the initiative as more than just a government scheme, calling it a people’s movement designed to foster community participation in building healthier villages. Minister of State for Health Meghana Sakore-Bordikar expressed confidence that the campaign would significantly elevate health standards in rural Maharashtra and contribute to building a healthier and more resilient society.

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