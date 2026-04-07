Massive Forest Fire In Bhiwandi's Chikhalgaon Area Raises Negligence Concerns As Hundreds Of Hectares Of Reserved Forest Turn To Ashes | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: A massive forest fire in the Chikhalgaon nursery area of Kinhavali, under the Dhasai forest range of Shahapur subdivision, has raised serious concerns over alleged negligence by forest officials, after hundreds of hectares of reserved forest land were reduced to ashes.

Incident Details and Environmental Damage

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 6, around 4:30 pm, caused extensive damage to forest wealth and destroyed the natural habitat of several rare species of flora and fauna. Local residents and environmental activists have strongly criticized the forest department, alleging that repeated fire incidents point to administrative failure and lack of preparedness.

According to available information, the Dhasai forest range spans approximately 12,500 hectares of reserved forest land. However, since February this year, multiple fire incidents have been reported along the Kinhavali Sarlgaon stretch. While a fire in the last week of February was partially contained, another major blaze erupted in the first week of March, further weakening the forest cover.

Latest Fire Wipes Out Remaining Green Cover

The latest fire has reportedly wiped out the remaining green cover in the affected area. Before forest personnel could reach the site, a local woman attempted to control the flames on her own, but her efforts proved unsuccessful.

The repeated outbreaks have not only caused ecological destruction but have also led to the loss of government-funded plantation initiatives worth lakhs of rupees. Experts warn that such fires significantly increase air pollution, reduce soil fertility, and pose a serious threat to biodiversity and ecological balance.

Contrast with Previous Zero Fire Zone Record

Sources noted that during the tenure of former Forest Range Officer Darshan Thakur, the Dhasai forest area had successfully maintained a “zero fire zone” status for three consecutive years due to proactive planning and efficient management. In contrast, the current Forest Range Officer, Sachin Bhangre, is facing criticism for failing to sustain those standards.

Responding to the incident Forest Range Officer Sachin Bhangre stated that the extreme summer heat and local practices are major contributing factors behind the recurring fires. “Temperatures are very high and in many cases, local people set fire in agricultural fields, which eventually spreads to nearby forest areas,” he said. He added that a detailed report on the latest incident is currently being prepared, and the exact extent of forest land damaged is yet to be ascertained.

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Administrative Delays and Staff Shortage

The situation has been further aggravated by administrative delays. The Chikhalgaon nursery has reportedly not received government approval for plant cultivation over the past two years, halting regeneration efforts. Additionally, the Kinhavali forest area is currently managed by just three personnel, including a forest guard, making fire control operations extremely challenging.

Earlier, seasonal labourers from the nursery assisted in fire prevention and containment, but their reduced numbers have weakened the department’s response capacity.

Repeated attempts to contact officials for further clarification remained limited, even as concerns over forest safety continue to mount.

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