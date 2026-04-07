Panvel Municipal Corporation Opens Admissions For Classes 4 To 7 At D B Patil English Medium School For 2026–27

Panvel Municipal Corporation | File Image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced the commencement of the admission process for Classes 4 to 7 at D. B. Patil English Medium School for the academic year 2026–27.

Application Dates and Lottery Schedule

According to officials, applications will be accepted from April 10 to April 24 between 10 am and 3 pm, while the admission lottery is scheduled to be held on April 27.

A total of 15 seats are available across Classes 4 to 7, including 8 for girls and 7 for boys. Class-wise vacancies include four seats in Class 4, six in Class 5, three in Class 6, and two in Class 7.

Appeal to Submit Applications on Time

Civic authorities have appealed to interested students and parents to submit their applications within the stipulated deadline. The application process will be conducted at the school premises located near Agri Samaj Hall in Panvel.

Officials said the initiative aims to provide quality English-medium education through the municipal system and ensure transparent admissions through a lottery process.

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