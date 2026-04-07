 Citizens Launch Email Campaign Against NMMC's Proposal To Cut Or Relocate 440 Trees In Sanpada, Urge Preservation Of Green Cover
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HomeMumbaiCitizens Launch Email Campaign Against NMMC's Proposal To Cut Or Relocate 440 Trees In Sanpada, Urge Preservation Of Green Cover

Citizens Launch Email Campaign Against NMMC's Proposal To Cut Or Relocate 440 Trees In Sanpada, Urge Preservation Of Green Cover

Residents and activists in Navi Mumbai have launched an email campaign opposing the proposed cutting or relocation of 440 trees in Sanpada. They are urging the civic body to reconsider the plan and explore alternatives. Organisers say even a single email can help amplify public concern and protect the area’s green cover.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 09:02 PM IST
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Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | X

A citizens’ appeal has been launched against the proposed cutting or relocation of 440 trees in Sanpada, as part of a plan by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Email Campaign Initiated

Concerned residents and environmental activists have initiated an email campaign urging the civic body to reconsider the move and explore alternative solutions that would help preserve the existing green cover.

As part of the campaign, citizens are being encouraged to write to the Municipal Commissioner at commissioner@nmmc.gov.in, marking a copy to social activist Shrikant Patki. Organisers have emphasized that even a one-line email can make a difference, highlighting the collective power of public participation.

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“Every email counts. Together, we can protect our green spaces and ensure sustainable development,” said campaign supporters, calling for immediate intervention to save the trees.

For further details, citizens can contact campaign coordinator Shrikant Patki at 981950608.

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