Maharakshak Road Safety Champion Award 2026 Held In Navi Mumbai, Officials Reaffirm 50% Accident Reduction Target By 2030

Maharakshak Road Safety Champion Award 2026 Held In Navi Mumbai. |

A grand road safety awards ceremony, “Maharakshak Road Safety Champion Award 2026,” was organised by Sarathi Suraksha Seva Sanstha in Navi Mumbai, bringing together officials, experts and citizens to promote awareness on accident prevention.

Chief Guest's Address and State Target

Maharashtra’s Additional Transport Commissioner, Bharat Kalaskar, attended as the chief guest and felicitated several individuals for their contributions to road safety. Addressing the gathering, he reiterated the state’s target of reducing road accidents by 50 per cent by 2030, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility of both the government and citizens.

The event also featured an awareness session by actor Shehzad Khan, who used humour to highlight the importance of wearing helmets and seat belts. In addition, Dr. Manjeet Singh Arora demonstrated CPR techniques, emphasising the critical role of timely assistance during the “golden hour” in saving lives.

Award Recipient's Statement

"I am proud to have received the Maharakshak Road Safety Champion Award 2026.Road safety is not just a campaign—it is a service dedicated to saving lives.I will continue to make consistent and sincere efforts to reduce accidents and protect the lives of citizens.," said recipient of the award and social activist Nilesh Kachare.

As part of the initiative, safety gear including 50 helmets, 25 reflector jackets and 100 medical kits were distributed to students and residents. The programme saw participation from several dignitaries and received support from the transport department and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Organisers said the initiative aims to strengthen public awareness and encourage collective action towards safer roads, with participants taking a pledge to work towards an accident-free India.

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