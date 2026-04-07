Mumbai's BSPCA Hospital Gets State-Of-The-Art Modular OT For Advanced, Affordable Veterinary Care Including Laparoscopy And C-Arm Surgeries

Veterinary healthcare in the city has received a major boost with the installation of a state-of-the-art modular operation theatre (OT) at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals (BSPCA) in Parel. | FP Photo

Mumbai: Veterinary healthcare in the city has received a major boost with the installation of a state-of-the-art modular operation theatre (OT) at the Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals (BSPCA) in Parel. The upgraded facility aims to provide advanced yet affordable treatment for both stray and pet animals, bringing services closer to the standards of private hospitals.

Modern Procedures Expected by Mid-April

Hospital authorities said that modern procedures such as endoscopy, laparoscopy, and surgeries using a C-arm machine are expected to begin by mid-April. The modular OT is equipped with advanced surgical tables, ENT stations, and diagnostic tools, enabling veterinarians to treat complex conditions involving bones, internal organs, and ear disorders in animals like dogs and cats under one roof.

A senior doctor said the initiative is focused on making high-quality veterinary care accessible at a lower cost, adding that the facility marks a significant step in extending modern medical technology to the general public.

Benefits of Laparoscopic Technology

The administration highlighted that laparoscopic technology will allow minimally invasive surgeries through small incisions, resulting in reduced pain, minimal bleeding, and faster recovery for animals.

Additionally, the C-arm machine will enable real-time X-ray imaging during surgeries, improving precision and safety, especially in orthopedic procedures. The modular OT also helps maintain a sterile environment, reducing the risk of infection.

At present, the hospital conducts around three to four surgeries ежедневно. With the new facility in place, pet owners are expected to depend less on expensive private hospitals, where similar procedures can cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000.

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