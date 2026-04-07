BMC Resident Doctors To Meet Officials On April 9 Over 31% DA Hike Gap, Warn Of Phased Agitation If Issue Remains Unresolved | AI

Mumbai: BMC resident doctors are set to meet civic officials on April 9 to discuss the long-pending Dearness Allowance (DA) hike, even as the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (BMC MARD) has warned of phased agitation if the issue remains unresolved.

Delays in Implementing DA Revisions

The association, representing doctors from civic hospitals including KEM, Nair, Sion and Cooper, has flagged delays in implementing DA revisions despite multiple Government Resolutions issued by the Maharashtra government. The revised rates, effective from July 1, 2024, January 1, 2025 and July 1, 2025, are yet to be enforced.

As per BMC MARD’s claims, resident doctors currently receive DA at around 443 percent, while the approved rate stands at 474 percent, resulting in a gap of nearly 31 percent. The association further claims that arrears have been accumulating for about 21 months, adding to the financial strain on doctors providing round-the-clock services.

Association's Follow-Up Since July 2025

Dr Chinmay Kelkar, President, BMC MARD, said that the association has been following up on the issue since July 2025 through letters, meetings, and discussions with senior officials. “On April 6, BMC MARD submitted a detailed representation to senior civic authorities, following which the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) convened the April 9 meeting,” he said.

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He added that the association also met the Deputy Mayor to discuss the delay in implementing the DA hike and urged immediate intervention.

Kelkar said they expect a clear decision in the April 9 meeting, along with the immediate issuance of an official circular and clearance of pending arrears.

He further stated that if no concrete decision is taken, resident doctors will be compelled to intensify their agitation in phases from Friday through democratic means.

“We expect a resolution through a dialogue-based approach, but urgent action is needed. Continued delays have led to growing dissatisfaction among resident doctors, who remain the backbone of Mumbai’s public healthcare system,” he added.

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