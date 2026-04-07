No Action Against Senior Mumbai Cop Despite Demands For Probe Over Handling Of Ram Navami Processions In Eastern Suburbs

Even after a week of allegations surfaced over the handling of Ram Navami processions in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai continues to intensify, with no action taken so far against Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Dr. Mahesh Patil despite mounting demands for a probe. | AI

Mumbai: Even after a week of allegations surfaced over the handling of Ram Navami processions in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai continues to intensify, with no action taken so far against Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Dr. Mahesh Patil despite mounting demands for a probe.

Controversy Stemming from March 26 Incidents

The controversy stems from incidents reported on March 26 during Ram Navami celebrations across parts of Mumbai, including Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Vikhroli. Various Hindu organizations, led by Sakal Hindu Samaj, Chembur, had accused the police of unnecessarily halting processions for extended durations, allegedly causing inconvenience and hurting religious sentiments.

According to organizers, processions were stopped for 30 to 45 minutes at multiple locations, particularly near mosques, leading to significant delays. They allege that participants were compelled to switch off sound systems and maintain silence within a 200–300 meter radius of mosques. In some instances, processions were reportedly not allowed to pass in front of mosques altogether.

Restrictions During Namaz Timings

Organizers have further claimed that these restrictions were enforced specifically during namaz timings, and that route changes were imposed regardless of whether the mosque in question was authorized or unauthorized. They also alleged that police personnel issued warnings and threats to procession organizers at several locations, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

Meanwhile, members of Sakal Hindu Samaj have reiterated their demand for an impartial probe, stating that the delay in action raises concerns about accountability.

No Suspension or Disciplinary Action

Despite a formal complaint submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking suspension and an impartial inquiry into Dr. Patil’s conduct, no suspension or no disciplinary action has been initiated. Police sources have indicated that the matter is under review, but have not provided any timeline for further steps.

The complainants have also raised concerns over an alleged remark attributed to Dr. Patil regarding namaz timings, terming it insensitive and inappropriate for a senior official. However, there has been no official confirmation or denial from the officer on this matter.

Police Defense of Their Actions

Meanwhile, police officials have defended their actions, stating that all measures were taken in accordance with standard operating procedures to maintain law and order and ensure communal harmony in sensitive areas. They reiterated that no arrests were made in connection with the protests and that all detained individuals were released.

With tensions still simmering, community leaders have called for greater transparency and clearer guidelines to ensure smoother coordination between authorities and organizers during religious events, warning that such incidents could erode public trust if not addressed promptly.

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