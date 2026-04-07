 LHB Sleeper Coach Extensively Damaged In Matunga Workshop Fire After Welding Sparks Ignite Blaze, No Injuries Reported
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LHB Sleeper Coach Extensively Damaged In Matunga Workshop Fire After Welding Sparks Ignite Blaze, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in an LHB sleeper coach at Central Railway’s Matunga workshop in Mumbai during welding work. Sparks ignited nearby material, and strong winds spread the flames, damaging around 70% of the coach’s upper portion. The blaze was controlled within 45 minutes, with no injuries or damage to other coaches reported.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Tuesday, April 07, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
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LHB Sleeper Coach Extensively Damaged In Matunga Workshop Fire After Welding Sparks Ignite Blaze, No Injuries Reported |

Mumbai: An LHB sleeper coach was extensively damaged in a fire at Central Railway's Matunga workshop on Tuesday afternoon, after sparks from ongoing welding work ignited nearby material and rapidly spread through the non-AC coach.

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The fire broke out at 3:10 pm near the CSMT-end toilet of the coach, where maintenance welding was underway. Strong winds accelerated the spread, gutting nearly 70% of the upper portion of the coach within minutes. The fire brigade was immediately called, and the blaze was brought under control by around 3:55 pm roughly 45 minutes after it started. Critically, the underslung equipment beneath the coach remained intact, and no other coaches or workshop infrastructure sustained damage, as the affected coach was promptly moved to an open area. No injuries were reported.

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