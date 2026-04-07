Viraj Profiles Announces Major Stainless Steel Expansion In Palghar Amid Protests, Pledges 5,000 Jobs And Zero Emissions By 2030

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has formally announced a major proposal for the regularization and expansion of its stainless steel manufacturing facilities in the Maan and Warangade villages of Palghar. |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. has formally announced a major proposal for the regularization and expansion of its stainless steel manufacturing facilities in the Maan and Warangade villages of Palghar. The project, which focuses on scaling the production of HRAP/CRAP sheets, plates, and coils, comes with a comprehensive suite of environmental and social commitments.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is scheduled to conduct a public hearing regarding the proposal on April 8 at 11:00 AM. The session will be held on-site at the company’s SRM plant in Maan. Recently there were massive protests in the area.

Economic Growth and Local Employment

A cornerstone of the expansion is its potential impact on the local economy. Viraj Profiles, which already employs 13,000 people in the region, estimates that the new project will create over 5,000 additional jobs. The company has pledged to prioritize local residents in its recruitment drive, reinforcing its 30-year history in the Boisar area.

Strategic CSR and Environmental Goals

In a bid to align industrial growth with community welfare, the company outlined a seven-point Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) roadmap.

Key initiatives include:

• Education & Skills: Upgrading Zilla Parishad schools with digital tools, offering scholarships for meritorious Class 10 and 12 students, and establishing vocational training centres to help local youth secure jobs or start businesses.

• Health & Empowerment: Enhancing village medical facilities and ambulance services with a focus on women’s health and offering specialised training, financial aid and market access for small women-led businesses.

• Infrastructure: Developing solar street lighting, road improvements, and safe drinking water access.

On the environmental front, Viraj Profiles has set a target of achieving near zero emissions by 2030. The strategy involves transitioning to solar and wind energy, enhancing water treatment systems, and expanding green belts surrounding the facility.

The officials stated that the company seeks to provide the facts to the community, viewing local villagers as integral partners in their long-term operations.

Recent Local Opposition

The announcement comes amid a wave of recent pushback from the local community. Just three days ago, on April 4, the Boisar–Chillar road was the site of intense protests as residents and political representatives from the Shiv Sena, BJP, and Maharashtra Kunbi Sena voiced strong opposition to the expansion. Demonstrators blocked the road, demanding the immediate cancellation of the project and the hearing.

The primary concerns raised by protestors include:

• Environmental Impact: Allegations of existing contamination of water sources and agricultural land. Residents fear that the 105-acre expansion will cause further ecological damage and health crises.

• Procedural Violations: Claims that the expansion lacks the mandatory consent of the Gram Sabha under the PESA Act and that the 45-day notice period for the public hearing was not met.

• Resource Strain: Fears that the project’s high water demand, estimated at 4.2 million liters per day, will divert essential irrigation water from local farmers and Adivasi communities.

• Unfulfilled Promises: Local leaders claim past promises of providing 3,500 jobs to Adivasi community members remain unmet.

While company officials state they intend to provide facts and clear misunderstandings during the hearing, local representatives have warned that agitations will intensify if the hearing is not canceled.

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