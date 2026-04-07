MSRTC Earns ₹127 Crore From Student Trips In 2025-26, Logs 25,558 Journeys As Schools Shift From Private Operators

MSRTC sees record student travel revenue as schools prefer affordable and safer ST bus excursions | X - @msrtcofficial

Mumbai, April 7: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has recorded a historic revenue of Rs 127.18 crore from school excursion trips in the 2025–26 academic year, its highest-ever earnings from this segment. The corporation operated 25,558 bus trips, ferrying lakhs of students to religious and historical destinations across the state.

Revenue rises on growing demand and improved fleet

The revenue marks an increase of Rs 33.29 crore compared to the previous year, driven by rising demand from schools and colleges, along with the deployment of newer and upgraded buses for student travel.

MSRTC offers a 50% fare concession on excursion bookings, making ST buses a preferred choice over private operators, especially in rural Maharashtra.

pic.twitter.com/i9vyctFTYc — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) April 7, 2026

Minister highlights safety and affordability

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman said the figures reflect growing public trust in the state-run transporter and urged schools and colleges to continue opting for ST buses in the upcoming academic year, adding that a school excursion is one of the most cherished experiences in a student’s life, and when organised through ST, it is not only affordable but also safe and reliable, with no better option for students’ excursions than MSRTC.

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Modern fleet boosts bookings

According to the corporation, the availability of a modern fleet significantly improved ride quality and student safety this year, contributing to the surge in bookings across various divisions.

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