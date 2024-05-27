 Traffic Advisory: Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Remain Shut For One Hour Today; Check Alternate Routes Here
The MSRDC had also taken up similar shut down for an hour on the lane from Pune to Mumbai to carry out gantry laying work.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Remain Shut For One Hour Today | File Photo

The traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain shut for one hour between 12noon to 1pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 since the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has planned to carry out the work to lay a three-leg serviceable gantry. During this period, the traffic from Mumbai to Pune will remain completely shut for all types of vehicles.

The commuters can use the alternate route during the period to reach their destination, a release issued by MSRDC said. Accordingly, the vehicles going to Pune can turn right from the Kalamboli circle (0.0 km) and use the NH 48 (old Mumbai-Pune Highway) and continue their journey. Similarly, the commuters can also use the Kalamboli-Karanjade-Palaspe route (0.0 km) to reach NH 48 and go to Pune.

According to release, the vehicular traffic would be diverted from Kon bridge to merge with Mumbai-Pune expressway (9.8 km) while traffic coming from Mumbai to Pune can also take the route from Shingroba ghat on NH 48 and later merge with the Mumbai-Pune expressway at Magic point (42 km).

The MSRDC had also taken up similar shut down for an hour on the lane from Pune to Mumbai to carry out gantry laying work. 

