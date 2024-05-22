Traffic Advisory: Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Closed For 1 Hour On May 23; Check Alternate Routes Here

Traffic Advisory: Mumbai-Pune Expressway To Be Closed For 1 Hour Today; Check Alternate Routes Here | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will be taking up the work to install a gantry along Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway between 12 noon and 1 pm on May 23, 2024. The work is being undertaken as part of the Highway Traffic Management System.

As a result, movement of all light and heavy vehicles will be completely stopped on the expressway. However, the motorists can take alternate route to reach their destination, MSRDC said in a release.

According to the release, the vehicles coming to Mumbai from Pune via expressway will be diverted through old Mumbai-Pune highway on NH 48. Similarly, light vehicles and buses coming from Pune to Mumbai will be diverted from Khopoli exit NH 48 to continue their journey to Mumbai after crossing Shedung toll.

While light and heavy vehicles coming from Pune to Mumbai would be diverted from last lane at Khalapur exit and would continue their journey through old Pune-Mumbai highway after passing Khopoli town to Shedung toll, the light and heavy vehicles coming to Mumbai from Pune from the expressway will take Panvel exit and continue their journey towards Mumbai, the release said and added that the vehicles coming from Pune to Mumbai through NH 48 will be routed directly towards Panvel from Shedung Phata.