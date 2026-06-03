Torres Fraud Case: Old Investor Accounts Reactivated, Fresh Investment Pitches Raise New Concerns Amid EOW Probe | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: As per exclusive information available with the FPJ, the old Torres accounts of customers have become active again, triggering fresh concerns among investors who had allegedly lost money in the earlier multi-crore investment scam.

Several former investors said they received calls, WhatsApp messages and SMSes asking them to reactivate their old accounts on a newly launched Torres International online platform and resume investments promising high returns. The Torres case is currently being probed by the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which has filed a 27,147-page chargesheet in connection with the alleged `142.58 crore fraud affecting 14,157 investors.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Rajesh Pradhan was not available for comment when contacted regarding the authenticity and credibility of the newly active website and the renewed outreach to former investors.

According to several customers, they were contacted by people claiming to represent Torres International and were asked to log in using their previously registered mobile numbers. One former investor said he received a call and a WhatsApp message from the international number +6283134093560, which appears to be registered in Indonesia. He said the caller urged him to reactivate his account and invest again in fresh schemes. Another investor said Torres International’s website, WhatsApp channels, Telegram groups and Facebook pages appear to have become active again.

A reporter’s old Torres account was also successfully reactivated using the same mobile number earlier registered with the company, raising serious questions over how customer data from the previous operation is being accessed and used.

Customers said they also received promotional material by mail detailing the features of the new platform. The material claimed that investors could earn weekly returns by purchasing digital booking cards linked to gold, silver and moissanite stones. Returns were advertised between 2% and 7% per week, depending on the investment category, while some schemes claimed earnings of up to 30% per month.

The mail further stated that investors would have to convert Indian currency into USDT cryptocurrency before buying digital products. It claimed that old balances could be restored after account reactivation and that returns would be credited every Monday to crypto wallets, from where they could allegedly be converted into Indian currency and transferred to bank accounts.