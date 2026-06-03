Mumbai Rains: Accident Near Eastern Freeway's Chembur-Wadala Tunnel Exit After Early Morning Showers; Car Crashes Into Side Railing |

Mumbai: The season's first showers led to a road accident on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday morning after a car reportedly skidded and crashed into the side railing near the tunnel exit between Chembur and Wadala, causing a brief traffic jam and raising concerns over slippery road conditions during the monsoon.

Visuals from the accident site surfaced on social media, showing a white Kia Seltos parked along the side of the freeway with visible damage to its front-right bumper. Traffic in the area was seen moving at a slow pace as vehicles navigated around the crashed car.

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The incident was first reported by an X user, Venkata, who shared a photograph of the damaged vehicle and cautioned motorists about the dangers of driving during the first rains.

"First showers and accident on the Eastern freeway after the tunnel exit from Chembur to Wadala. Drive safe in the first showers because of slippery roads," the user wrote while tagging Mumbai Traffic Police and civic authorities.

Mumbai Traffic Police Responds To Post

Responding to the post, Mumbai Traffic Police acknowledged the complaint and stated that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned authorities.

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"Thanks for bringing this to our notice. Chunabhatti Traffic Division has been informed to do the needful," the official Mumbai Traffic Police handle replied on X.

As of Wednesday morning, there were no official reports of injuries resulting from the crash. Authorities have also not released details regarding the cause of the accident. However, the timing of the incident coincided with light to moderate rainfall across several parts of Mumbai, which made road surfaces slippery and affected traffic movement.

Traffic Snarls Reported Across City

The accident came amid widespread complaints from commuters about severe traffic congestion across the city following the rainfall. Long queues of vehicles were reported on major arterial roads, including the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), and several stretches in Powai.

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According to social media updates from commuters, traffic slowed considerably near Vakola Bridge, Kalina and the Jogeshwari flyover, while the route between Mulund and Kanjurmarg also witnessed heavy congestion after the showers.

Several motorists reported near-standstill conditions on the Vile Parle flyover towards Santacruz on the southbound carriageway of the Western Express Highway.

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