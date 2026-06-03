 Mumbai Rains: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Express Highway After Brief Showers, Waterlogging Reported; Commuters In Distress
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Mumbai Rains: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Express Highway After Brief Showers, Waterlogging Reported; Commuters In Distress

Light to moderate rainfall across parts of Mumbai triggered severe traffic congestion on several key routes. Commuters reported long queues on the Western and Eastern Express Highways, JVLR and Powai stretches. According to motorists' posts, traffic crawled near Vakola, Kalina and Jogeshwari, while parts of Vile Parle flyover and the Mulund-Kanjurmarg corridor witnessed near standstill conditions.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, June 03, 2026, 10:00 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Express Highway After Brief Showers, Waterlogging Reported; Commuters In Distress

Mumbai: Commuters travelling across Mumbai complained of severe traffic snarls after light to moderate rains lashed parts of Mumbai today, June 3. Multiple commuters reported severe traffic congestion across Mumbai, with long queues on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, and in Powai.

According to social media posts, traffic slowed near Vakola Bridge, Kalina and Jogeshwari flyover, while stretches from Mulund to Kanjurmarg were also heavily affected following brief rainfall.

Several commuters complained of a complete standstill of traffic on the Vile Parle flyover towards Santacruz on the Western Express Highway, southbound.

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