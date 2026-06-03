Mumbai Rains: Massive Traffic Jam On Western Express Highway After Brief Showers, Waterlogging Reported; Commuters In Distress

Mumbai: Commuters travelling across Mumbai complained of severe traffic snarls after light to moderate rains lashed parts of Mumbai today, June 3. Multiple commuters reported severe traffic congestion across Mumbai, with long queues on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway, Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road, and in Powai.

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According to social media posts, traffic slowed near Vakola Bridge, Kalina and Jogeshwari flyover, while stretches from Mulund to Kanjurmarg were also heavily affected following brief rainfall.

@MTPHereToHelp trafficked from vile Parle flyover towards snaatcruz on weh south bound Complete standstill — SPD  (@shahprateekd) June 3, 2026

Several commuters complained of a complete standstill of traffic on the Vile Parle flyover towards Santacruz on the Western Express Highway, southbound.

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