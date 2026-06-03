Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing Visits JNPA In Mumbai, Reviews Vadhvan Port Project And Strengthens Maritime Ties With India |

Navi Mumbai: Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) during his two-day official visit to Mumbai and reviewed the port's infrastructure, operations and future expansion plans, including the ambitious Vadhvan Port Project.

Welcomed by JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal and senior officials

The high-level visit is being seen as an important step towards strengthening maritime cooperation and trade relations between India and Myanmar. The President, accompanied by a senior delegation, was welcomed at the JNPA administrative building by Chairman Gaurav Dayal and other senior officials from JNPA, the Maharashtra government and the Raigad district administration.

During a meeting held at the port authority's headquarters, the Myanmar delegation was presented with a corporate film showcasing JNPA's operations and achievements. This was followed by a detailed presentation on the proposed Vadhvan Port Project, one of India's largest upcoming maritime infrastructure developments.

Myanmar President praises JNPA's modern infrastructure

JNPA officials briefed the delegation on the port's world-class infrastructure, operational capabilities, capacity expansion initiatives, strategic projects, sustainability measures and long-term development plans. The presentation highlighted JNPA's role as India's premier container port and its contribution to the country's maritime sector.

Addressing the gathering, President U Min Aung Hlaing praised JNPA's modern infrastructure and emphasized the need to further strengthen maritime connectivity and cooperation between India and Myanmar.

Urges stronger maritime connectivity between both nations

"JNPA's advanced facilities and operational excellence are impressive. Strengthening maritime ties between our two countries will help enhance trade and economic cooperation," the Myanmar President said.

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Following the meeting, the President and members of the delegation visited the landing jetty and a viewing point within the port complex, where they observed cargo-handling operations and reviewed the port's extensive waterfront facilities.

JNPA Chairman Gaurav Dayal said the visit reflected the growing importance of maritime partnerships in the region and provided an opportunity to showcase India's port infrastructure capabilities and future development plans.

The visit is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and maritime relations between India and Myanmar while highlighting JNPA's role as a key gateway for international commerce.

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