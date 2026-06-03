Trapped Sambar Deer Spotted From Residential Building In Aarey Colony Remains Immobile For Three Days, Rescue Underway |

Mumbai: Residents of Royal Palms in Aarey colony have been kept an eye out for the deer from their window which appears to have been trapped for the last three days.

Deer not moving or eating, located in inaccessible forest area

The local residents spotted the animal struggling to move within the enclosed area and immediately alerted the Forest Department.

"We can see it from the window. It has not moved in the last three days and doesn't even open its mouth to eat. It is an inaccessible area for the residents because it is a forest area with several hurdles to reach the place. We keep spotting animals from the building every now and then but we only got concerned when it stopped moving," said Juben Ansari, a resident of Piccadilly building in Aarey.

Officials plan to use tranquilizer gun to rescue large Sambar deer

"Throughout the weekend, we tried to reach the forest officials for rescue. We were told that there not enough people on the team to check the situation," said Amrita Bhattacharjee, an environment activist. "On Tuesday, the officials saw that it was a Sambar deer in the bushes and they informed that they will use a gun to tranquillize the deer and rescue it. It is quite big in size," added Bhattacharjee.

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Pawan Sharma, an honorary wildlife warden and rescuer said, "the deer could also be about to give birth because of when they are hiding or there could be several possibilities. By tomorrow another team will be sent, if the deer is still not accessible then we can use a drone to check."

Aarey Colony, which is home to a rich variety of wildlife, frequently witnesses movement of animals such as deer, leopards, monkeys and reptiles. Wildlife experts say increasing urbanisation and human activity around forested areas can sometimes lead animals to stray into residential zones or become trapped in man-made structures.

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