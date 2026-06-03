Maharashtra Minister Vikhe Patil Warns Of Action Against Negligent Officials As Sub-Committee Reviews Maratha Reservation Commitments

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | File Photo

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister and Chairman of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee, Dr. Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, on Tuesday directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the timely implementation of assurances given to Maratha reservation protester Manoj Jarange . He warned that officials showing negligence in handling the issue would face action.

Officials directed to coordinate for timely implementation

Chairing a meeting of the sub-committee, Vikhe Patil stressed the need for a sensitive and serious approach towards resolving issues related to Maratha reservation. Several ministers, senior bureaucrats, divisional commissioners, district collectors and police officials attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the progress of commitments made to activist Manoj Jarange Patil during the agitation at Antarwali Sarati. Officials were directed to immediately compile district and taluka-level data on Kunbi certificates issued through the Justice Shinde Committee and those distributed before the committee's formation. District collectors have been tasked with conducting home visits and special camps over the next three months to facilitate certificate distribution, with weekly progress reviews.

Justice Shinde Committee tenure extended until June 30, 2027

The minister also instructed divisional commissioners to review caste validity certificate distribution every 15 days, expedite financial assistance to the families of protesters who died during the agitation, and operationalise a helpline within eight days to address difficulties faced by applicants seeking Kunbi certificates.

The sub-committee decided to extend the tenure of the Justice Shinde Committee until June 30, 2027. Discussions were also held on strengthening the SARTHI institution, ensuring effective implementation of welfare schemes, and preparing a five-year roadmap for the Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, including provisions for interest subsidy payments and future liabilities.

Vikhe Patil also announced a dedicated helpline number, 9326562815, at his Mantralaya office to assist citizens facing issues related to certificate issuance during office hours.

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