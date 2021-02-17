TopsGrup case: Raj Kapoor's grandson arrives before ED

Actor Armaan Jain, grandson of late Bollywood actor and director Raj Kapoor, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) joint commissioner BG Pawar reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for a short while on Wednesday in connection with its money laundering probe into the TopsGrup case.

The duos were summoned by the agency. However, the agency was not able to record their statements on Wednesday. Both of them refrained from speaking with the media. Pawar appeared before the ED for the first time, a day after MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev recorded his statement. The MMRDA and Rajeev have earlier clarified that he will be visiting the ED office on behalf of MMRDA though the case pertains to his predecessor’s tenure. Pawar was also not in MMRDA during the tenure of the alleged scam. The agency is probing alleged misappropriations in a contract bagged by Tops Group with the MMRDA.

As per allegations, a contract was signed by M/s Topsgrup services and solutions limited, with MMRDA as per which there were about 350 to 500 guards which were to be deployed on MMRDA sites on a monthly basis. That out of the same, only 70% of guards were actually deployed; that however the billing was done for all the guards as per contract and the wages paid details were submitted to MMRDA for 100 % of the contract value based on the number of guards to be deployed as per the contract and not on the basis of actual deployment of the guards.