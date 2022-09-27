Toddler killed with Mother in Taloja hit & run | Pexels

A 24-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter died after a tempo hit the motorbike being ridden by her husband on the Panvel-Mumbra road around midnight on Monday. The 27-year-old husband, Siraj Khan also sustained severe injuries on both his legs and head. The police said the tempo driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the incident. The deceased have been identified as Rehana and her daughter Adiba from Rohinajan village in Panvel.

According to police, the family was returning to Panvel from Mumbra when they met with the accident near Ekadpada Village on Panvel-Mumbra road. “A speeding tempo hit Khan's scooter from behind and they were hurled a few metres away after the impact,” said an official from Taloja police station. He added that they were taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, but Rehana and Adiba succumbed. Siraj is in stable condition.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence against the driver has been registered at Taloja police station. “We have launched a manhunt based on the registration number of the vehicle,” said the official.

“The road is not wide enough and at night, light vehicles have to negotiate with the blinding headlights of vehicles coming from the opposite direction,” said another police officer.

