‘To stop liquor smuggling, increase informer rewards’, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday asked the state Excise department to strengthen its informer network to curb liquor smuggling and increase the rewards given to them.

Pawar, who reviewed the work of the department in a meeting, directed that the reward amount for informers be increased to five per cent (of the worth of the seizure) from the current two per cent, a state government release said.

He said liquor smuggling was causing huge revenue loss to the state and, therefore, asked the Excise department to increase the number of checkposts as well as inspections.