To match up with demand, BEST puts more buses to service

Mumbai: Keeping in mind the increased demand for buses, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday increased its number of buses on its fleet.

Earlier on Monday, the transport undertaking had pressed nearly 2,200 buses into service, while on Tuesday 2,308 buses turned out on service.

With BEST being the only mode of public transport available, there is a huge ruckus going on at the bus stops. Also to adhere to the social distancing norms the buses are not taking more than 35 passengers on board (25-30 seating and 5 standees max).

This, however, led to endless waiting for the passengers at bus stops.

"BEST is assessing the demands and will eventually press more buses wherever required to cope up with the footfall of passengers," said a senior BEST officer.

"Also we can't run all our buses as per normal schedule at one go as we have to adhere to government policies as well. We also appeal to people to please be patient and adhere to social distancing norms for everyone's safety," added the official.