To jog CM’s memory, BJP’s youth wing sends 2k postcards on I-Day date

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) from Ulhasnagar sent 2,000 postcards to Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray so that he doesn’t forget how many years it has been since Independence. President of BJYM from Ulhasnagar Sumeet Mehroliya, along with 100 members, had planned to send 75,000 letters to the Chief Minister. “We wanted to make our honorable Chief Minister aware about the Independence. It is a sad part that our CM doesn’t know the year of Independence. At Least by reading so many letters and postcards he will remember it,” said Mehroliya. After BJP leader Ashish Shelar announced the plan to send letters to Thackeray, former minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule started the drive from Amravati on Thursday in the presence of several members. There was a tiff between the BJP and sena over Union minister Narayan Rane’s controversial comments to the CM over the issue.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:01 AM IST