TMC to continue with lockdown in hotspots

Thane: To curb the spread of coronavirus, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to continue with lockdown rules in TMC hotspots till September 30. The announcement was made by TMC on Tuesday.

“With the similar precautionary measures, directed by the state government, the lockdown in hotspots in Thane will continue till the end of this month. All cinema halls, theatres, swimming pools, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls, will remain closed, except commercial establishments like markets and shops in the city," said a TMC official.

With this, the TMC has released the list of hotspots, coming under three different zones of Thane city. “Kalwa Naka, Bhusar Ali, Shivaji Nagar, Vitawa, located in Kalwa ward from Zone 1; Kisan Nagar from Zone 2 and Majiwada, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Uthalsar from Zone 3; consists of various areas and societies which comes under hotspot list,” said the TMC official.

COVID update

TMC has a recovery rate of 90 per cent in Thane city. So far, a total of 23,325 patients have been recovered from COVID-19. Currently, 1,745 people are undertaking COVID treatment, while 839 have died due to coronavirus in Thane city. According to the TMC, on Monday, a total of 150 patients recovered from COVID-19.

Five deaths were reported and 188 new positive cases were detected in Thane city.