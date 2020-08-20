TMC sets up recording studio for online classes

A recording studio dedicated for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be inaugurated on Thursday. The recording located at TMC school number 19/20, at Vishnu Nagar, in Thane will benefit students in online classes. The civic body has marked this as a step towards E and digital learning for their students and have trained teachers to follow this new way of learning.

"The studio will help record lectures for the students by the best team of TMC teachers, who are trained for this new initiative. Initially, the students of Standard 10 will benefit with this initiative. Gradually, all the sections of students will be covered," said Rajesh Kankal, education officer, TMC.

The recording process will begin following its inauguration on August 20. “Online lectures will be published live for the students on YouTube. Accordingly, the schedule for online sessions will be provided to the students," added Kankal.

TMC has around 32,000 students from Standard 1 to Standard 10, out of which 4,000 students do not have smartphones to attend online lectures, informed TMC official.

"We have been urging for mobile (smart phones) donations for such students, as they can't afford to purchase smartphones. Many of us have spare phones or old mobile phones at home, which are unused. Hence, citizens can donate such phones for the TMC students to help them gain education amid the pandemic," said Kankal.

The official further added that this initiative is sponsored by Capgemini, India.