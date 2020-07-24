TMC makes thermal scanning mandatory for housing societies

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma has issued a letter to all housing societies to screen those entering their premises with a thermal gun and pulse oximeter. This move comes following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases under its jurisdiction.

The civic body said that, with the help of pulse oximeter, those found with an oxygen (saturations) level below 94 per cent can immediately visit the municipal fever clinic for further treatment. The letter also stated that societies must keep a daily record of those entering their premises.

PRO Sandeep Malvi, TMC, said, "Everyone should maintain social distance. A letter has been issued to all housing societies regarding this.”

The total number of positive cases in Thane has gone to 317 on Thursday. 10,024 cases were discharged, 6,268 are active and currently under the treatment, while 567 have died.