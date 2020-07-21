TMC crackdown on 250 illegal hawkers

THANE: In a major crackdown in Naupada, Thane, on Monday, the Thane Municipal Corporation took strict action against 250 handcart operators and illegal hawkers in the areas of Jambhali Naka, Bhajipala Market, Kalwa Naka, Hajuri and Jawaharbaug, for violating social distancing norms.

This action was directed by TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma and led by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malvi, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Pranali Ghonge and other civic staff along with police. Those found to be violating social distancing norms would face civic action, warned Sharma.

Currently, there is a strict lockdown in containment zones and hotspots until July 31, to contain the spread of coronavirus. There are 16,028 cases in the TMC region presently, of which 5,708 are active, 9,765 have recovered and 556 deaths have occurred so far.