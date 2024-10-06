Tirupati Devotees Claim Insects Found In Prasad Amid Ongoing Laddu Row; Temple Authorities Deny |

Amid controversy over the alleged presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, new claims have surfaced about insects being found in the prasad served at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. A devotee, identified as Chandu, reported finding a millipede in curd rice during his meal at the temple on Saturday. He expressed his outrage over the incident, calling it a reflection of negligence by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust responsible for the temple’s management.

Chandu, who travelled from Warangal for darshan, shared his experience: "After getting my head shaved, I sat down for lunch. To my shock, I found a millipede in my curd rice. When I reported the matter to the staff, their response was dismissive—they said, ‘It happens sometimes.’ This negligence is unacceptable, especially at such a revered place."

Chandu further alleged that when he tried to document the incident with photos and videos, temple officials approached him to downplay the situation. They claimed the insect may have come from the leaf used for serving the food. Chandu expressed concerns about the potential health risks, especially if children had consumed the contaminated food, asking, "Who would be held responsible for food poisoning?"

The incident, which took place around 1:30 pm, reportedly involved temple staff attempting to push Chandu and other devotees away when they raised the issue. Chandu called for strict action by the government, adding that similar problems have persisted despite changes in the administration. This revelation has sparked concern among devotees, especially since it follows allegations that animal fat was found in the ghee used to prepare Tirupati laddus, a highly revered offering.

Temple Authorities Dismiss Claims

However, according to an India Today report, the TTD has strongly denied the allegations regarding insects in the prasad. In an official statement, they dismissed the claims as "baseless and false." They emphasized that the prasad, or "Anna prasadam," is freshly prepared for thousands of devotees daily, making it unlikely that a millipede could have gone unnoticed.

"TTD prepares hot Anna prasadam for thousands of devotees, and it is unconvincing that an insect could fall into the food without being noticed," the TTD stated. They further suggested that the complaint could be an attempt to defame the institution and urged devotees not to be swayed by false claims.

The TTD also reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining the sanctity and quality of the offerings, asking devotees to retain their faith in Sri Venkateswara and the temple’s management.